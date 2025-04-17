Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $665.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

