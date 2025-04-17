Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

Northern Technologies International has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.93. 61,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.26. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.