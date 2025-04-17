Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.030-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.63.

Shares of NFLX traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $973.03. 8,069,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $956.66 and its 200-day moving average is $888.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market cap of $416.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netflix stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

