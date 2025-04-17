D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at BTIG Research

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DHI traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,100. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in D.R. Horton by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

