MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Price Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.35. 328,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,368,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $864.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 966,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 288,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after purchasing an additional 198,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 115,867 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

