MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.15.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan project that covers an area of 19,455 hectares located in the southeast of the prolific Sudbury Mining Camp in Northern Ontario; and the Hembruff Copper Property, which consists of 30 mining claims that covers an area of 6.64 square kilometers situated in the Elliot Lake, Ontario.

