Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.85), with a volume of 8200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.85).

Amati AIM VCT Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.77. The company has a market cap of £96.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

The investment objective of Amati AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) is to generate tax free capital gains and regular dividend income for its shareholders, primarily through Qualifying Investments in AIM-traded companies and through Non-Qualifying Investments as allowed by the VCT legislation. The Company will manage its portfolio to comply with the requirements of the rules and regulations applicable to VCTs.

