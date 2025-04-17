The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 235670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.14.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts predict that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Pebble Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Activity at The Pebble Group

In other news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £32,551.20 ($43,085.64). Also, insider Christopher Lee acquired 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,900 ($132,230.31). 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

