BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Up 182.9% in March

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BiomX Trading Down 0.1 %

BiomX stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 29,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

