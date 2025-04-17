Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Expands By 190.8%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 190.8% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 153,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,256. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $101,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,938,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,293,859.12. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,467 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,194.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,262,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

