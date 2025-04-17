Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Iberdrola Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of IBDRY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 105,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $70.01.
About Iberdrola
