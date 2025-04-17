Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IBDRY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 105,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

