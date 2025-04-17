Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Outperform Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $92.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington reiterated an Overweight rating and $92 target. Ahead of earnings, he highlighted Schwab’s earnings model and positive impact of rising cash allocations.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,006,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,358. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 145,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.