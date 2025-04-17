Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

PLD traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.40. 3,764,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

