Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87, Zacks reports. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $975.33. 6,047,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $956.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.16. The company has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netflix stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.63.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

