Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.65 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.65 ($0.41). Approximately 1,899,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,711,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.37).

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.52 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Watkin Jones had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watkin Jones Plc will post 2.9042225 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Watkin Jones

About Watkin Jones

In related news, insider Simon Jones purchased 18,892 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £5,100.84 ($6,751.61). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

