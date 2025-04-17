On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265.50 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 852762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £432.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Shaun Morton sold 45,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £102,723.12 ($135,967.07). 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

