Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.23. 8,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 20,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,805.26. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $203,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,698.95. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

