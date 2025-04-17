Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.69 and last traded at $32.77, with a volume of 221641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 757,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,312,000 after acquiring an additional 118,982 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 705,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,269 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,248,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after purchasing an additional 528,305 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

