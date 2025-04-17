iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 152,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 45,586 shares.The stock last traded at $42.88 and had previously closed at $42.83.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $611.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISCG. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

