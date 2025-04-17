Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TMRC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 1,252,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,971. Texas Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
