Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TMRC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 1,252,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,971. Texas Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

