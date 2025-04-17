Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
UELKY remained flat at $27.86 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.
