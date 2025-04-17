Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) Insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv Sells 17,692,000 Shares

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 17,692,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$633,373.60.

L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 3,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$150.00.

On Friday, April 4th, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 1,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$50.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 150,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 45,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$2,475.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 614,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$36,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 130,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$7,800.00.

On Friday, March 14th, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 317,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$19,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 140,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 500,000 shares of Tinka Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

Tinka Resources Trading Up 28.6 %

Shares of TK traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,889. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. Tinka Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.15.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

