Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

TPR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 3,078,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,866,740. This represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

