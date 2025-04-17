Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 309,991 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 122,294 shares.The stock last traded at $9.04 and had previously closed at $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 225.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexxen International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

