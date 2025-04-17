VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,648,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 692,135 shares.The stock last traded at $31.82 and had previously closed at $31.52.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
