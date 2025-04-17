VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,648,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 692,135 shares.The stock last traded at $31.82 and had previously closed at $31.52.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,040,000 after buying an additional 2,103,541 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after buying an additional 2,505,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,500,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,958,000 after acquiring an additional 439,317 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

