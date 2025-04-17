NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 1,258,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,851,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.
NextDecade Stock Up 6.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
