NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 1,258,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,851,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

NextDecade Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in NextDecade by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,276,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 923,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600,630 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,075,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 345,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

