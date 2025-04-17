Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s Why

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.14. Approximately 1,770,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 777,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cardinal Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.
In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,600.00. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.
Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.
