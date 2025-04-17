Short Interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Increases By 67.6%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $54,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,306,000 after acquiring an additional 135,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after acquiring an additional 120,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,531,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 380,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.2 %

OSW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 305,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,822. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

