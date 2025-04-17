Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Up 164.1% in March

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 164.1% from the March 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nyxoah by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,708. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 51.68% and a negative net margin of 1,043.93%. Analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYXH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

