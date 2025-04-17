Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Up 164.1% in March

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 164.1% from the March 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nyxoah by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nyxoah by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,708. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 51.68% and a negative net margin of 1,043.93%. Analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYXH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

