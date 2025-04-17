Short Interest in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Drops By 66.3%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 966,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Phoenix Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

PEV traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,828. Phoenix Motor has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

