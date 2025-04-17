Charles M. Royce Sells 9,160 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) insider Charles M. Royce sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $72,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,569,224.34. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 245,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.43.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
