Charles M. Royce Sells 9,160 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) insider Charles M. Royce sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $72,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,569,224.34. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 245,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 56,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.