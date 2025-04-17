BlackBerry (BB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) in the last few weeks:
- 4/11/2025 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/3/2025 – BlackBerry was given a new $3.75 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/3/2025 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.75 to $4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/1/2025 – BlackBerry had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $4.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of BB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 12,535,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673,160. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 216.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
