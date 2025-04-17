BlackBerry (BB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) in the last few weeks:

4/11/2025 – BlackBerry was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2025 – BlackBerry was given a new $3.75 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/3/2025 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – BlackBerry had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.75 to $4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2025 – BlackBerry had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $4.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 12,535,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673,160. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get BlackBerry Limited alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $89,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,770.02. This represents a 41.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,641 shares of company stock worth $214,365. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 216.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.