Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Down 34.5% in March

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of JSM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.