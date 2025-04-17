Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 34.4% in March

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEOEY. Citigroup lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
