SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,263.0 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SMTGF stock remained flat at $14.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $54.10.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
