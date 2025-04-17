SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,263.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMTGF stock remained flat at $14.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

