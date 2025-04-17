UBS Group Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $6.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of TPVG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.97. 960,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,482. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $239.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.65.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

