ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. ASML updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

ASML Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $643.25. 784,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $701.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.06. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

