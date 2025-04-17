Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.64% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.75. 23,209,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,256,332. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

