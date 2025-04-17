Michael Lenard Ridley Acquires 1,231 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley purchased 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,278.85.
Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 2,358 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$19,099.80.
Black Diamond Group Price Performance
Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.08. 5,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,106. The stock has a market cap of C$503.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
