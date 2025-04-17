Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44), with a volume of 3045540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

Science in Sport Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

