VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.77, with a volume of 39860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark raised their price target on VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of VerticalScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of VerticalScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.85.

In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw purchased 61,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$300,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $303,871 and sold 22,250 shares worth $259,820. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

