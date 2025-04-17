BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 269,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 100,855 shares.The stock last traded at $49.67 and had previously closed at $49.66.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

