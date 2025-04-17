Short Interest in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Rises By 200.0%

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IWTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of -0.84.
iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile
