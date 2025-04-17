Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Expands By 200.0%

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Stock Performance
SHGKY remained flat at $1.32 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile
