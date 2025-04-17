Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 250000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.84. The company has a market cap of £720,254.73, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (0.16) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

