Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Iluka Resources stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 5,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

Iluka Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.68%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

