Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 192994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 244.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

