Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 68444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Goldex Resources Stock Up 7.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.
About Goldex Resources
Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
