Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $974.50 and last traded at $970.00. Approximately 1,745,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,713,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $961.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.63.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $956.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.