The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Price

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMWB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of SMWB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 255,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,890. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $553.55 million, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

